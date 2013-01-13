It's a big night for Lena Dunham! Not only is she nominated for Best Actress in a Television Comedy or Musical, but season 2 of Girls premieres tonight on HBO.

The star and creator of the hit series, 26, hit the red carpet of the Golden Globes Sunday looking glamorous in a long, chocolate brown Zac Posen gown. Dunham showed a little skin with the off-the-shoulder neckline, and wore dark eyeshadow and eyeliner to compliment the look.

PHOTOS: Golden Globes 2013 best TV series nominees

"I am excited for the Golden Globes/sad I won't be in bed with dumplings reading your twitter responses to the Girls HBO season premiere," she tweeted. "But I am so thrilled to be here, obviously," Dunham explained to E!'s Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet.

PHOTOS: Golden Globes 2013 best picture nominees

As for her ensemble, the actress was struggling a little to keep her dress in place. "My stylist said I have to pull this down and then shift it to the left. For some reason, my breasts have a tendency to sort of shove my dress to the right and I have to fight it back to the left," she explained to Seacrest. "I have a set of strict instructions and I'm sticking to them."

PHOTOS: 12 breakout stars of 2012

She also expressed her wardrobe frustrations on Twitter, joking, "If Golden Globes support garment kills me I leave my archives to my mother and my ephemera to my 8 year old friend Coco."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Lena Dunham Looks Glamourous in Zac Posen Gown at Golden Globes 2013