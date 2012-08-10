Lena Dunham is sorry -- just not K-Stew sorry.

Earlier this week, the Girls creator, 26, made a racially insensitive and particularly ill-timed joke, in light of the hate-fueled shooting that took place at a Sikh temple in Wisconsin Sunday. Dunham tweeted a photo of herself in a scarf wrapped to resemble a hijab and captioned it, "I had a real goth/fundamentalist attitude when I woke up from my nap." (Because of the head-coverings Sikhs wear, followers of the monotheistic South Asian religion are often mistaken for Muslims and subjected to the same discriminations.)

Dunham quickly realized her carelessness and deleted the tweet, issuing a stream of mea culpas. "Been in production and completely not reading the news. Didn't realize what a bad time it was to make a joke like that. Not a good excuse you guys, but an excuse nonetheless," she wrote Thursday. "I'm glad you keep me informed and I'm deleting those tweets."

Added the filmmaker, "Will spend tonight reading my pile of old NY Times, contemplating the boundaries of humor. I try and learn something new every day."

After one tweeter told her to disregard her Twitter-haters, Dunham replied, "You SHOULD apologize if you make a mistake! I mean, not to the K Stew level, but . . ."

Indeed, the apology issued by Twilight star Kristen Stewart -- who, up until news of her cheating scandal broke, had been notoriously private about her feelings for boyfriend Robert Pattinson -- has been picked apart by fans and critics alike as being over-the-top and disingenuous, a "too little too late" sentiment made public only to protect her image.

"This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob," Stewart, 22, said in her statement. "I love him, I love him, I'm so sorry."

