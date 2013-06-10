Girls doesn't need guys! Following Christopher Abbott's abrupt departure from HBO's Girls, creator Lena Dunham is finally addressing how season 3 will deal with his absence.

"I've had so many concerned Twitter followers ask: What are you going to do without Charlie?" Dunham, 27, told The Los Angeles Times on June 6. "I want to say, 'If the show Girls relied on guys, we'd be up a creek without a paddle.'"

PHOTOS: top 10 TV shows of 2012

In the series, Abbott starred as Charlie, the love interest to Allison Williams' character Marnie. At the end of season 2, Charlie and Marnie rekindled their on-and-off romance. And now, Dunham will have to end their romance once again.

"Don't worry," she told The Los Angeles Times. "I've tried to come up with an emotionally honest version of the end of that relationship."

PHOTOS: Celebrity feuds -- whose side are you on?

Abbott decision to quit the show was rumored to be due, in part, to creative difference with Dunham. "He's sure the show will continue to do well, but as far as his character, he wasn't behind where it was going to end up," a source told Us. "He feels good about his decision."

PHOTOS: 12 breakout stars of 2012

While Dunham is confident she can make Girls work without him, Williams, 24, admitted to TV Line in May that Abbott's departure had a "huge effect" on the show.

"It's unfortunate that [Abbott] is no longer a part of the family," she said. But the actress added, "The minute I heard the news, there wasn't a single doubt in my mind that [they] would come up with great stuff for Marnie to be doing."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Lena Dunham on Christopher Abbott's Departure: Girls Doesn't Rely on Guys