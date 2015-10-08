Lena Dunham recently explained why haters caused her to quit Twitter, but why a child calling her a "whore" on Instagram doesn't bother her.

The "Girls" star spoke during a panel at Vanity Fair's New Establishment Summit on Oct. 6 while sitting next to Instagram's founder and CEO Kevin Systrom.

"The presence of images and no character limits creates a much less toxic environment," she explained. "The environment [on Twitter] became so hostile that it couldn't possibly be okay for me to be reading this stuff."

Lena did admit haters still find a way to troll her Instagram, but that doesn't stop her from calling them out.

"I love reporting people. It's my main source of power. There's no reason I should be spending so much time reporting people except that it's such a f------ joy," she said.

One critic, a 9-year-old girl, commented on one of Lena's posts, calling her a "whore." Lena said the word was misspelled and the user's account was filled with videos of her in her house, attempting a fake British accent and eating chicken nuggets.

"If you're a 9-year-old who has the wherewithal to find me and call me a whore, I'm all about you," she said.

The panel's moderator, Katie Couric, who admitted she also receives much more negativity on Twitter than Instagram, asked Kevin why it's a more positive platform.

"We get rid of people on our platform who were causing trouble. We tried to set a tone that Instagram wasn't a place for that and we invest heavily in that," he responded. "Images are just positive. It's hard to be negative with an image."

The conversation naturally went to nudity and Instagram's policy of no nipples. Kevin admitted there "have been discussions" about a more mature application, "but even then, the question becomes, who decides what's R-rated?"

Proud feminist Lena chimed in with her response. "There are other things I'm worried about," she admitted.