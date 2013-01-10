Lena Dunham vs Gwyneth Paltrow: Who Wore It Best?
Of course Gwyneth Paltrow and Lena Dunham would like the same outfit.
The two It Girls—Paltrow's queen of Hollywood's yummy mummy set while Dunham reigns over the 20-something indie scene—wore the same Valentino black and white strapless jumpsuit to big events in their lives: Paltrow to her 40th birthday bash at NYC eatery Elio's on Oct. 5 of last year and Dunham to the season premiere of her show, Girls, on Jan. 9 in NYC.
"I was really worried about it," said Paltrow about turning the big 4-0, "but now I feel really happy and content with my life." The Oscar-winning actress and husband Chris Martin are parents to Apple, 8, and Moses, 6.
Dunham, 26, who's gearing up for the Golden Globes on Jan. 13 (she's nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical), is also going through a particularly great phase in her life.
At Wedesday's red carpet, she told Us with characteristic candor just how she's preparing for the awards show: "I'm going to try to sleep late, maybe go to Soul Cycle because I want to get some exercise in so I can feel like a construtive member of society. And then I'll eat a delicious hamburger and put on my Spanx and sit around until it's time to get in the car while other people touch my face."
Tell Us: Who wore the Valentino jumpsuit best?
This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Lena Dunham vs Gwyneth Paltrow: Who Wore It Best?
