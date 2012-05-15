BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- John Lennon's killer has been transferred to another maximum-security state prison in western New York after spending more than 30 years in Attica Correctional Facility.

The Buffalo News reports ( http://bit.ly/MhSqLT) that 57-year-old Mark David Chapman was transferred Tuesday from Attica to the nearby Wende (WEHN'-dee) Correctional Facility in Alden, 20 miles east of Buffalo.

A spokesman for the state prison system says the agency doesn't disclose why inmates are transferred to a new facility.

Chapman fatally shot Lennon in December 1980 outside the Manhattan apartment building where the former Beatle lived. Chapman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced in 1981 to 20 years to life in prison.

He was denied parole for the sixth time in September 2010. He's eligible again for parole in August.

———

Information from: The Buffalo News, http://www.buffalonews.com