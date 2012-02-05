INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Lenny Kravitz has been enjoying Super Bowl weekend, but his reasons are more personal than sports-related.

The rocker had a chance to reconnect with some NFL legends whom he's had connections with in the past.

Kravitz said Sunday that Joe Namath used to live across the street from him when he was growing up and the Hall of Famer used to play catch with him. He got a chance to meet up with Namath recently and reconnected with him on Saturday night at the NFL Honors.

The musician also chatted with another great, Jim Brown, who was a friend of his mother's, actress Roxie Roker.

Kravitz was one of the performers at the NFL official tailgate party at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.