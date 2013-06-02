NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The CMT Music Awards are known for cross-genre mashups and this year will be no different as Lenny Kravitz and Nelly prepare to perform.

Rocker Kravitz will join co-host Jason Aldean, while rapper Nelly will team with Florida Georgia Line on their crossover hit "Cruise" during Wednesday night's awards show airing live at 8 p.m. EDT Wednesday from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Neither artist has appeared on the show before.

Aldean, who hosts with actress Kristen Bell, has mixed it up before, inviting Ludacris on the show two years ago to perform his hit "Dirt Road Anthem." He has not announced what song he'll play with Kravitz.

Nelly helped the duo Florida Georgia Line remix its country hit "Cruise" and it's now making an impact on pop charts.

