Lenny Kravitz Rock n' Roll Style

By N. F. Mendoza

It's hard to believe divine rocker Lenny Kravitz is nearing the half-century mark, as he celebrates his 48th birthday on May 26, 2012. He hasn't stopped performing since he dropped his debut album, "Let Love Rule," in 1989. He founded the successful Kravitz Design firm in 2003, and, in 2009, he added "actor" to his résumé with "Precious," and this year's "The Hunger Games." Click through to check out how his fashion style has evolved over the past two decades.

Kravitz' demonstrated his skill at layering a hot look at The 53rd Annual Grammy Awards Feb. 13, 2011 in Los Angeles. "He mixes tough items like leather jeans with the bohemian, exotic pieces," says New York photographer and makeup artist Nick Isamu Barose. "He [presents a] balance of hard and soft, which makes his look more approachable, not too fashion victim-y."