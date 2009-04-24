MSN Entertainment Jay Leno will be released from the hospital today, Entertainment Tonight reported. Sources tell ET he was under observation for discomfort, was hydrated and the symptoms were not related to anything serious. "The Tonight Show" host went to the hospital on Thursday because he wasn't feeling well. While the funnyman canceled his show on Thursday and Friday, he is expected back on Monday. "Jay Leno is doing just fine," read a statement from NBC spokeswoman Tracy St. Pierre. "He was kidding around with the hospital staff and running his monologue jokes by the doctors and the nurses. He's expected back to work on Monday." A woman who answered the media line at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, which is near the Burbank studio where Leno tapes "Tonight," said they had no patient by that name, and referred inquiries to NBC. The network planned to air a rerun of the show Thursday night. Scheduled guests were "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" actor Ryan Reynolds, celebrity animal trainer Jules Sylvester and Big Bad Voodoo Daddy. "We wish Jay the speediest of recoveries and hope that our soundcheck this morning didn't have anything to do with his illness or the cancellation of the show," joked Chad Jensen, manager for Big Bad Voodoo Daddy. He said most of the guys in the swing band instead were "in the ocean surfing this afternoon." It was an unusual lapse for the famously intrepid performer, who routinely fills off-days from his TV show with live appearances on the comedy circuit. Leno, who turns 59 on Tuesday, will leave the "Tonight" show May 29 after 17 years. But he will continue on NBC, with a Monday-through-Friday program, starting in the fall. The top-rated late-night host's move to prime time created a stir in the industry, taking the time slot usually reserved by broadcast networks for dramas such as "ER." And Leno has continued to make news, scoring a coup by booking President Barack Obama as a guest and performing free comedy concerts in the recession-wracked Detroit area. The Associated Press contributed to this story. #inlineGalOuter{ margin-top:10px; text-align:center; } #inlineGal { background-image:url('http://entimg.msn.com/i/grandprix/inlineGalleryBg.jpg' ); background-repeat: no-repeat; height: 334px; width: 452px; padding: 14px 24px 0px 24px; } #inlineGalHed { font-size: 18px; margin-bottom: 7px; text-align:left; } #inlineGalImageDiv { padding: 2px; border: 1px solid #b3c9e0; width: 442px; } #inlineGalViewAll { font-size: 13px; text-align: right; margin-top: 10px; margin-right: 8px; } Photos: Jay Leno through the years View all »