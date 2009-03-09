AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) -- Michigan's high unemployment is no laughing matter, but Jay Leno will offer a little comic relief with a free show next month at The Palace of Auburn Hills.

The NBC "Tonight Show" host said on Monday's show the April 7 performance will be for "anybody out of work in Detroit." People only have to say they're unemployed to get tickets. Refreshments and parking also will be free when "Jay's Comedy Stimulus Plan" comes to the home of the NBA's Detroit Pistons. Tickets will be available starting Monday at the Palace box office. Only four tickets will be allowed per person. Michigan's unemployment rate has been among the highest in the nation. It was at 11.6 percent in January.