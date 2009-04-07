AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) -- Jay Leno is offering a money back guarantee to anyone attending his standup shows in the Detroit area.

"Not that I'm the greatest comic in the world, but it's free," the comedian said. "If you don't like it, you get your money back."

Tickets and parking won't cost a thing for Leno's performances Tuesday and Wednesday at The Palace of Auburn Hills. The NBA's Detroit Pistons donated their home for the event.

The show is for "anyone out of work in Detroit," Leno said.

The NBC late-night star, an avid car collector whose love of autos has brought him to Detroit from time to time, said he wanted to do some good for an area struggling with a high unemployment rate and imploding auto industry.

Leno initially only planned a single show, but heavy demand prompted organizers to add a Wednesday night performance of what is being billed as "Jay's Comedy Stimulus Plan." In all, there will be 30,000 tickets distributed.

The complimentary comedy performances have not been without controversy.

Some members of the Detroit City Council have been critical of Leno's decision to perform in the suburbs rather than in the city. Councilwoman and Motown star Martha Reeves has said Leno told her he would consider a benefit in Detroit later in the year.

