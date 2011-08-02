Recession? What recession? Forbes magazine released its annual list of Highest-Paid Actors on August 1 and these celebrities definitely aren't feeling the financial crunch.

Already a regular on the list, Leonardo DiCaprio topped it for the first time, flying past last year's winner, Johnny Depp. DiCaprio, 36, landed huge paydays for blockbusters Inception and Shutter Island, reportedly earning over $50 million for the former thanks to a contract guaranteeing him a percentage of the profits. It brought Forbes' grand total of the actor's earnings to $77 million between May 2010 and May 2011.

Depp, 48, whose earnings last year were approximately $75 million, dropped to number two with $50 million. He was trailed by comedian, actor, singer, producer Adam Sandler. The 44-year-old funnyman earned an estimated $40 million last year. Will Smith and Tom Hanks rounded out the top five with $36 million and $35 million, respectively.

On the actresses list, which was released last month, Angelina Jolie and Sarah Jessica Parker tied for first, both earning $30 million. Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon also tied for a close spot behind Jolie, 36, and Parker, 46, earning $28 million each. And even though her career has been in a downswing, Julia Roberts came in fifth with $20 million thanks to her mega-hit Eat, Pray, Love.

In evidence that there's still a huge divide between men and women in Hollywood, the highest-earning actresses raked in less than half of DiCaprio's pay.

Each year, Forbes compiles data from agents, lawyers, producers and other industry insiders to estimate actors' earnings.

