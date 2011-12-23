She wowed fans (and Simon Cowell!) with her amazing vocals back in 2006, but when she returned to The X Factor stage for Thursday night's finale episode, it was Leona Lewis' hair and makeup that really stole the spotlight.

PHOTOS: Recap all the X Factor finalistsThe 26-year-old British singer, who performed a cover of Snow Patrol's "Run," stunned the audience with her sophisticated appearance. She wore a simple, black halter dress with subtle cut-outs, vibrant red lipstick and her hair slicked back in a sleek ponytail.

PHOTOS: Hottest beauty trends of 2011Lewis has been slammed in the past for her out-there style, which includes colorful midriff-revealing tops of her own design and face art (she was spotted last fall with a tiny star painted on to the top of her cheek).

PHOTOS: Biggest celeb hair makeovers of 2011This week, Lewis released Hurt: The EP, which includes covers of Nine Inch Nails, Goo Goo Dolls and Counting Crows. Tell Us: What do you think of the pop star’s latest look?

