Radar says they are, but US Weekly says they aren't.

After paparazzi snapped photos of Bar Refaeli wearing a gold ring on a suspicious finger, blogs and gossip sites celebrated the would-be wedding story. But according to US, Leonardo DiCaprio and Bar Refaeli are NOT walking down the aisle anytime soon.

"No -- he and Bar are not married and not engaged," a DiCaprio pal tells Usmagazine.com. Photos taken on Sunday in Beverly Hills show the Sports Illustrated cover model, 23, wearing a simple gold band on her ring finger.

"It was just a ring she was wearing on that finger," says the friend. But that doesn't mean DiCaprio, 34, never wants to wed.

"I want to get married and have children," the actor told Parade magazine last October. "I absolutely believe in marriage."

The couple took a brief break last fall, but reconciled in December and have been together since.

Meanwhile, in a new Vanity Fair interview, Leo's ex, the recently married (to Tom Brady) Gisele Bundchen calls DiCaprio, whom she dated for five years, a "wonderful person."

"We still speak sometimes, and I'm friends with his mom. He still has one of my dogs," says Bundchen. "We were very young, and we grew together in a lot of ways. We were just not meant to be boyfriend and girlfriend, but I respect him enormously, and I wish him nothing but the best."

Leo still has one of her dogs, eh? We hope Bar is as loving towards another woman's pup as Gisele is to another woman's baby.