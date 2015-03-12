That's one whale of a contribution!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Leonardo DiCaprio donated $50,000 through his environmental non-profit foundation to Adrian Grenier's Kickstarter project "52: The Search for the Loneliest Whale."

In order for Adrian to fund the project, which he'll turn into a documentary, he needed to raise $300,000 on Kickstarter, a popular platform that allows anyone to contribute money to a project highlighted on the site. Within the final 24 hours of the preset fundraising window for Adrian's cause, in stepped Leo and his wallet, which pushed the total donations above its goal. In the past Leo has made several big contributions to environmental causes.

Leo was among more than 3,800 backers who pledged money for the project that will help the "Entourage" star film a documentary about the search for the loneliest whale in the world, which is believed to be swimming in the Pacific Ocean.

Known as 52, this sea creature is unable to communicate with and befriend other whales because it speaks in a rare 52-hertz frequency that confuses and drives off ocean dwellers. According to Adrian, the whale was first detected in 1989 when the U.S. Navy picked up a strange sound emitting from a series of secret underwater microphones that had been used to track Russian submarines since the Cold War.

The fund is now well over it's goal by more than $100,000, allowed Grenier and director Josh Zeman to hire marine science experts to help them locate the lonely whale.

52 may not know it, but he or she has more Hollywood friends than most people could dream of.