'Inception' star Leonardo DiCaprio hung out with Paris and Nicky Hilton in Las Vegas on Friday night, and ET has the details.

The Hilton sisters were joined by Leo and a large group of friends at the owner's table in Surrender Nightclub. The group eventually moved their party to a private, second story bungalow, where the Hiltons danced and downed shots of Patron.

Leo's new thriller 'Inception' hits theaters July 16.

Elsewhere in Sin City, 'American Pie' actress Shannon Elizabeth and friends -- in town for the World Series of Poker -- dined at the Nove Italiano Friday night inside Palms Casino Resort. Actor Armand Assante, meanwhile, was spotted at N9NE Steakhouse.

