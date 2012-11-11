Leonardo DiCaprio marked his 38th birthday by throwing a star-studded party in New York for friends including Cameron Diaz, Beyonce and Robert De Niro, raising $500,000 for charity.

The "Titanic" star turned 38 on Sunday, and he celebrated by hosting a bash at Manhattan hotspot The Darby on Saturday night.

DiCaprio partied with his famous pals, including Beyonce and her husband, Jay-Z, as well as longtime movie collaborator Martin Scorsese, his "The Wolf of Wall Street" co-star Jonah Hill, Harry Potter's Emma Watson and actor Jamie Foxx.

Other guests included Mark Ruffalo, Edward Norton, Chris Rock and Busta Rhymes, while the evening featured musical performances from blues artist, Gary Clark Jr. and pianist Eric Lewis.

The Hollywood star showed his charitable side by using the party to raise money for a good cause by adding a fee to every bottle of booze sold.

A $500,000 donation was made to the American Red Cross, according to New York Post gossip column Page Six.