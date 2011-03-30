Leonardo DiCaprio has signed up to star in a TV commercial for a Chinese cellphone company, according to E! News.

DiCaprio is slated to make $5 million off the commercial that will be shot in April and run later in the spring throughout Asia.

This $5 million commercial salary will be the most lucrative one-off endorsement for DiCaprio, who has also represented TAG Heuer and Suzuki.

DiCaprio's rep declined to comment on the star's newest adventure.

