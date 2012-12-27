There weren't many people invited to Kate Winslet and Ned Rocknroll's secret wedding ceremony, but one A-list star made the cut: Leonardo DiCaprio, Winslet's costar in 1997's Titanic and 2008's Revolutionary Road.

In fact, the unattached Django Unchained actor, 38, walked the bride, 37, down the aisle and gave her away, a source tells Us Weekly. Winslet's rep confirmed her client's union shortly after Us broke the news Dec. 26. "I can confirm that Kate Winslet married Ned Rock'nRoll in NY earlier this month in a private ceremony attended by her two children and a very few friends and family," the rep said. "The couple had been engaged since the summer."

Though Winslet made several public appearances within the last six months, the Academy Award winner was never photographed wearing an engagement ring or wedding band.

This is the third marriage for the Finding Neverland actress. Winslet was wed to Hideous Kinky director Jim Threapleton from 1998 to 2001; they are parents to daughter Mia, 12. The British star and American Beauty director Sam Mendes tied the knot in 2003 and divorced seven years later; they are parents to son Joe, 9.

Rocknroll, 34, works for his billionaire uncle Sir Richard Branson at Virgin Galactic. The Englishman (born Abel Smith) was previously married to British socialite Eliza Cowdray, the daughter of a multimillionaire viscount.

