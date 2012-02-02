Thoughts were with the Carter family when the news broke Wednesday that Nick and Aaron Carter's sister, Leslie Carter, had passed away suddenly. On Thursday a police document confirmed that the 25-year-old had died of a drug overdose in Mayville, NY.

PHOTOS: Stars and their siblings

And while her brothers have had more experience in the spotlight (Nick, of the Backstreet Boys, is currently touring solo while Aaron is in NYC for The Fantasticks), Us Weekly tracked down a few things about Leslie that fans may have forgotten over the years.

PHOTOS: Stars we lost in 2011

1. She had a hit single. Following in the footsteps of her vocal artist brothers, Leslie, then 14, signed a record deal with DreamWorks Records in 1999, right around the peak of both Nick's Backstreet Boys success and Aaron's solo career. After releasing her single, "Like Wow!" (which appeared on the Shrek soundtrack and reached #15 on the Hot 100 chart), she was set to release a debut album by the same name, but it later got canceled.

2. She wrote her own songs. Leslie demoed an acoustic version of a ditty she wrote during an episode of House of Carters where she crooned in front of her brothers. "I think you're an incredible writer," Nick said.

PHOTOS: Nick Carter and BSB perform with New Kids on the Block

3. She was a reality star. Riding the wave of the reality TV boom, the Carter siblings (including Nick, Aaron and his twin sister Angel, Leslie and their older sister Bobby Jean), starred in E!'s House of Carters. The show, which ran for eight episodes, documented the family trying to reconnect.

4. Family mattered to her. Being the first in her immediate family to tie the knot and have a baby, Leslie married Mike Ashton in September 12, 2008 and gave birth to their daughter, Alyssa Jane, on April 1, 2011.

PHOTOS: Most shocking celeb deaths of all time

5. She suffered from neglect, anxiety and self-esteem issues. Leslie made it apparent during episodes of House of Carters, when on numerous occasions voiced her emotional turmoil over her parents, Bob and Jane, and how they treated her. In one episode, Leslie details how Jane had sent her to "fat camp" after her music career didn't take off. "She told me I was going to a summer camp. I felt like I was thrown away. I want to be looked at as a good person -- not as an angry person."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly