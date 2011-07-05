Jared Leto still cringes every time he thinks about his one foray into karaoke as he ended up singing "Eye Of The Tiger" with Courtney Love.

The 30 Seconds To Mars frontman has only ever joined in a sing-a-long session once, and he is adamant he won't be repeating the experience because his first time was so embarrassing.

He explains to GQ magazine, "I only did karaoke once in my life. It was with Courtney Love and it was a total disaster. She pulled me on stage in front of 500 people at a wedding. I'd never done karaoke before. I just looked at the list, I had no time to decide and the first song I saw was "Eye Of The Tiger." Everyone knows the melody a little bit... but I didn't know any of the rest of the song.

"I'd never in my life read the words before. Terrible. I went down in flames. I never did it again. Fortunately it didn't scar me... I'm on stage most nights of the week so I don't really feel a need or desire to do karaoke so much."