In a recent televised discussion about his life-saving heart surgery, late-night talk show host David Letterman confessed he takes medication to battle depression.

RELATED: Remorse Code: Memorable Celebrity Apologies

The TV personality joined comic Robin Williams and former President Bill Clinton to talk about his second chance at life as part of a Barbara Walters news special, which aired on Friday.

The "Late Show " host underwent emergency heart surgery in 2000 and chatted candidly with Walters about his feelings of joy following the operation.

But they didn't last long.

RELATED: Joseph Gordon-Levitt opens up about depression

During the segment, Letterman stated, "Depression is a black hole ... I've dabbled in it.

"There's a difference in being sad and being blue and being depressed and being chemically or clinically depressed. I do know the difference between those and it's horrifying.

"Without some kind of medicinal help ... institutions used to be full of people who were depressed."

RELATED: Read more about the 'Late Show' on MSN TV

Asked if he was on meds himself, Letterman said, "Yes, I'm on medicinal help."