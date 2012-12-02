WASHINGTON (AP) — David Letterman's "stupid human tricks" and Top 10 lists are being vaulted into the ranks of cultural achievements as the late night comedian receives this year's Kennedy Center Honors with six other artists.

Letterman will share the honors Sunday night with Dustin Hoffman, the rock band Led Zeppelin, Chicago bluesman Buddy Guy and ballerina Natalia Makarova.

President Barack Obama will host the honorees at the White House before they are saluted by fellow performers in a show to be broadcast Dec. 26 on CBS.

Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton says she and Letterman have a history. At a dinner for the artists Saturday night, she said she's been a guest on his show several times, but if you include references to her pant suits, she's on every week.