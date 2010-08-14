Levi Johnston and his ex-fiancée Bristol Palin have reached a custody deal regarding their son -- Sarah Palin's grandson -- 1-year-old Tripp.

Levi's attorney tells ET that Bristol gets primary physical custody of Tripp, and she and Levi will share joint legal custody. Levi will have visitation two days a week -- Wednesdays and Saturdays -- and he'll pay child support.

Another stipulation of the deal: Levi and Bristol agree not to badmouth each other in front of their son.

