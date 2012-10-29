As much as Levi Johnston wanted his four-year-old son, Tripp, with ex Bristol Palin, to be present at his Oct. 28 nuptials to Sunny Oglesby, the little man could not make it.

Inside Edition reports that Johnston, 22, did not tell his ex he was tying the knot over the weekend, instead simply asked for custody of his son. "I wanted him to be my ring bearer," Johnston said. Palin denied his request.

PHOTOS: Celeb dads and their kids

Though Tripp was not at the Wasilla, Alaska, ceremony on Sunday, Breeze Beretta, Johnston's one-month-old daughter with his bride, took part in her parents' special day. Officiated by Johnston's friend, Crosby Marrow, the couple's nuptials took a lighthearted turn when the groom fumbled his vows and elicited chuckles from guests in attendance.

"To have and to hold, whatever you say," Inside Edition reports Johnston as saying. Clad in a Hugo Boss red label tuxedo accessorized with a camouflage vest and bow tie, Johnston is said to have sweated profusely during the event.

PHOTOS: Gorgeous celebrity wedding pics

It is the first marriage for both Johnston and his girlfriend of just over one year, 20, who teaches in Wasilla, Alaska. The couple welcomed daughter Breeze Beretta -- named for the Italian firearm manufacturer -- on Sept. 12, 2012, two years after he called off his engagement to Palin.

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Young celebrity grandparents

Celebrity plastic surgery transformations

Canceled celebrity engagements