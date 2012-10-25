Levi Johnston and his love Sunny Oglesby are bringing a whole new meaning to the term "shotgun wedding."

In early September, the couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Breeze Beretta -- after the Italian firearms manufacturer.

PHOTOS: Bristol and Levi in happier times

Now the Wasilla, Alaska native and his 20-year-old teacher fiancee are headed down the aisle. Johnston and Oglesby are set to wed over the weekend, a source in Wasilla confirms exclusively to Us Weekly.

"They've been together for about a year and a quarter," the insider tells Us.

Though his baby girl is likely to be front and center, there's no word yet on whether Johnston's 4-year-old son Tripp (with ex-fiancee Bristol Palin) will take part in the ceremony.

The rest of the Palin clan will definitely not be showing up to support the former Playgirl model as he moves forward with his new love.

PHOTOS: Levi and other stars who have posed in the nude

In the past, Johnston, now 22, has accused the Palins of keeping his son from him, ever since his bitter 2010 split from Bristol. Earlier this year he spoke to The Insider, admitting it's tough feel connected to his first-born when his time with the tot is so restricted.

When asked if Johnston blames Bristol's mother Sarah for keeping him from his son, Johnston says he's convinced the former Alaskan governor "plays a big role" in daughter Bristol's decision-making.

"That's a family," Johnston told host Brook Anderson. "I know I listen to my family, so I'm sure [Sarah] does have some part in [keeping Tripp away]."

PHOTOS: Stars who grew up too fast

This spring, Sarah and her "first dude" Todd denied that they've ever tried to keep their grandson from his dad in an impassioned statement to TMZ.

"We have never hidden Tripp from Levi or discouraged Levi from spending time with him," the pair wrote. "Any suggestion that we have is false and contrary to our core beliefs."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Levi Johnston, Sunny Oglesby to Wed This Weekend!