Levi Johnston is ready to share his story with the world.

The 20-year-old Alaskan native - best known for fathering a son with Sarah Palin's teenage daughter Bristol, now 20 -- is writing a tell-all book, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

"Titled 'Deer in the Headlights: My Life in Sarah Palin's Crosshairs,'" the memoir is slated for a fall release under Touchstone Publishing, according to insider.

"He's ready to give an inside glimpse to his relationship with the Palins, share his trials and tribulations of being thrust into the spotlight and becoming a father at such a young age," the source tells Us.

In the meantime, Johnston, who broke off his second engagement to Bristol last July, is planning to celebrate his 21st birthday at Chateau Nightclub & Gardens in Las Vegas on May 6.

More on Wonderwall:

100 Hottest Hollywood Singles

Unlock the secrets behind the sauciest celeb love affairs in Hollywood history

Unsolicited Love Advice: New Couples

More on Usmagazine.com:

VIDEO: Levi and Bristol talk about their relationship

PHOTOS: Levi and Bristol, a look back