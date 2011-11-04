NEW YORK (AP) -- Director James Levine is canceling more performances at the Metropolitan Opera and will be replaced by Fabio Luisi in a new production of Wagner's "Goetterdaemmerung."

The Met said Friday that its new principal conductor will take over from Levine in the final installment of Wagner's Ring Cycle, which opens Jan. 27. Luisi also will replace Levine in an orchestra concert at Carnegie Hall on Jan. 15.

The 67-year-old old Levine, who made his Met debut in 1971, has not conducted since May 14. He had operations to address spinal stenosis on May 31 and July 20, then had another surgery on Sept. 1 after falling and damaging a vertebrae.

Luisi previously replaced Levine in fall productions of Mozart's "Don Giovanni" and Wagner's "Siegfried."