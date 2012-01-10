PASADENA, Calif. (AP) -- One of the biggest surprises for the creator of "Modern Family" is how accepted Cameron and Mitchell, the gay parents who are among the show's lead characters, are accepted by the audience.

Steven Levitan said Tuesday that it's not just America: The Emmy-winning comedy is shown around the world, including in Vatican City. He said it's unusual for him to hear any objections to Mitchell and Cameron, portrayed by actors Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet.

He said at a news conference that it's easy for people to object to gay parents in concept.

But he said "when you make it personal and show the people have good hearts and are extremely committed, loving parents, it's hard not to love them."