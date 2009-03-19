Oasis singer Liam Gallagher is joining the pantheon of celebrity fashion designers with a new clothing line called Pretty Green.

The clothes will be casual, indie-rocker wear inspired by "the most iconic frontman of our generation." (That's his website's description. Really.)

One thing the line won't include is stupid hipster pointy-tipped shoes. Liam hates those shoes, as he makes clear on Pretty Green's web site:

"I'm not into that skinny s**t," he says in a video on the site. "That's what I'm here for to get rid of - pointy shoes. They come at you like a snooker-cue!"

Round tipped, non-hazardous footwear, personally approved by Liam? This could be bigger than the Beatles.