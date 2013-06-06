Mixing business with pleasure can be tricky, but Liam Hemsworth makes it look worth the risk in the new trailer for his upcoming movie Paranoia. The nearly three-minute clip finds the Hunger Games actor, 23, alternately shirtless, dressed to the nines in designer suits, and hitting the sheets with costar Amber Heard for a steamy sex scene.

(In real life, Heard, 27, has gone nearly public in her romance with Rum Diary costar Johnny Depp, 49. Hemsworth, meanwhile, called off his engagement to Miley Cyrus last month.)

Adapted from Joseph Finder's 2004 novel of the same name, Paranoia centers around Adam Cassidy (Hemsworth), a young, tech-savvy college grad who is recruited to be a spy for a powerful CEO (Gary Oldman). As Adam becomes entrenched in the world of corporate espionage, stealing secrets from his boss' rival (Harrison Ford), things start to get messy. (Heard plays Adam's love interest.)

Speaking about the role to Yahoo! Movies, Hemsworth confessed that he was nervous to share screen time with Oscar nominees Oldman and Ford. "Knowing that those guys were coming aboard is pretty frightening," he said. "I've never worked with people like that before."

Oldman, in particular, gave Hemsworth a scare on their first day of shooting together. "He just came in with so much intensity -- and he's yelling and spitting in my face in this scene, interrogating me, and everyone on set just went dead silent," the Australian hunk recalled. "It was a real punch in the face. It was like, 'Okay, he's here. Step your game up.'"

Watch the trailer now, and tell Us: Will you see Paranoia?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Liam Hemsworth, Amber Heard Share Steamy Sex Scene in New Paranoia Trailer