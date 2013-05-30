He may not be trying to work things out with ex Miley Cyrus anytime soon, but that hasn't stopped Liam Hemsworth from putting in some serious time at the gym to, well, work out. The Hunger Games actor was spotted leaving a gym in West Hollywood after a workout on Wednesday, May 29, looking somber after Us Weekly broke news of his split from his former fiancee.

Hemsworth, 23, wore a well-fitted navy blue T-shirt, khakis and sneakers as he made his way to his car, sunglasses firmly in place. Multiple sources tell Us Weekly that his on-again, off-again relationship with Cyrus, 20, is off for good this time.

PHOTOS: Liam and Miley's love story

"They are definitely over," one insider tells Us in the new issue of Us Weekly. The pair was engaged for nearly a year (Hemsworth popped the question in June 2012) after initially meeting on the set of their film The Last Song in 2009.

The couple's split comes after months of turbulence, including frustrations from both stars over the others' flirty ways. "They had the worse fights," a source tells Us. "They know what makes each other tick."

PHOTOS: Hot Aussie celebs

In February, Hemsworth was spotted with Mad Men actress January Jones, 35, at a West Hollywood house party, and the two were "all over each other." Cyrus retaliated by "flirting with other guys," another source tells Us.

Earlier this month, Hemsworth was even spotted partying at the Cannes Film Festival without his fiance in tow.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's broken engagements

A big influence in the couple's final decision to split, however, came from Hemsworth's protective older brothers Chris and Luke, who staged an intervention in April.

"They wanted him to end the romance for good," a source tells Us Weekly. Adds a Hemsworth insider: "His brothers told him, 'You're miserable and we hate that. They were tired of Liam being hurt by Miley."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Liam Hemsworth Steps Out After Miley Cyrus Breakup: Picture