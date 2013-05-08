Oh, brother! Liam Hemsworth's actor siblings, Chris and Luke, were so fired up about the relationship between their little brother and Miley Cyrus, they staged an intervention with him in April.

"They want him to end the romance for good," a source tells Us Weekly. And apparently their words have made an impact. The couple of nearly four years, who got engaged last June, recently stopped making wedding plans and have been spending plenty of time apart.

Take May 1: While the singer, 20, partied at Beacher's Madhouse in Los Angeles, the "Hunger Games" star, 23, hung out at Chateau Marmont. Though one source maintains the duo aren't done, another insider adds, "Liam's pulling away."

In a recent interview with V magazine, Cyrus explained why she and Hemsworth spend so much time apart. "I'm not home with my boyfriend all the time. We work," she said. "I don't have time go to Starbucks with my boyfriend every morning. I wish I did, but I don't. I'd rather chill at my house and be there for the time I actually get to spend with him. And then I'm at the studio all day. He gets up to work out at 6:00 and I come home at 5:00 from the studio."

And right now, her new album is her top priority. "I put this record before everything, and I've never done that with anything," Cyrus said. "I've put too much into this record to put anything else in front of it."

