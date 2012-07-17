Miley Cyrus may be fiance Liam Hemsworth's biggest fan in real life, but when it comes to picking a side in The Hunger Games debate, she's supporting Jennifer Lawrence!

In a new interview with Glamour magazine, Hemsworth, 22, opens up about his role as Gale Hawthorne in The Hunger Games, which helped put his Hollywood career on the map. When it comes to the Team Gale vs. Team Peeta debate, Hemsworth, naturally, has his feet firmly planted on one side.

"I relate to Gale more. I feel like my decisions would've been similar to his decisions in those situations," he said. "I'd be trying to figure out a way to stop [the Games] or fight back."

But his 19-year-old bride-to-be isn't exactly on his side. "She says she's Team Katniss," Hemsworth revealed.

Despite the huge success of The Hunger Games, the actor says fans still prefer to take photos with Cyrus instead of with him. "If it's a really young person, it's usually for her," he explained of fans approaching the couple for photos. "But people do like to take photos of us together because of The Last Song." The couple met on the set of the Nicholas Sparks film in 2009.

The Australian hunk's older brother is Snow White and the Huntsman star Chris Hemsworth, and the star admits they have been competitive over who is better looking. They've also shared the same crushes. "As the younger brother," Hemsworth explained, "I think you always have crushes on your older brother's girlfriends."

Hemsworth's older brother just welcomed his first child, daughter India Rose, with wife Elsa Pataky on May 11. And a source tells Us Weekly, "Miley and Liam really want to have a baby quickly."

The young couple has the support of the family for the decision to marry. "They are both mature and ready for this," a source told Us. "Miley is 19 going on 40."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Liam Hemsworth's Fiancee Miley Cyrus Is "Team Katniss"