Liam Neeson says Mel Gibson isn't mad at him for replacing him in "The Hangover 2."

"I spoke to Mel. Mel's cool about it," he tells Access Hollywood. "We're all cool."

Gibson's cameo was scrapped after cast and crew complained.

Bradley Cooper, who co-starred with Neeson, 58, in this summer's "The A-Team," suggested Neeson for the role.

Before signing on, Neeson says, he chatted with Gibson, whom he had worked with on 1984's "The Bounty," to make sure it was OK.

Neeson says their conversation was "very pleasant."

Neeson didn't dish on the cameo, but he denied reports that he plays a tattoo artist in the sequel.

He also didn't get to shoot in Thailand, where the sequel takes place.

"No," Neeson says, laughing. "[Filming] was [at the] Warner Brothers studio. I wish [it was Thailand]!"

"The Hangover 2" hits the big screen on May 26, 2011.

