A smiling Liam Neeson took his sons, Micheal, 13, and Daniel, 12, to the New York Knicks game Wednesday night in NYC.

Along with their pal, actor Aidan Quinn, the Neesons cheered on as the Knicks beat the New Jersey Nets 102-73.

Neeson, 56, and his sons recently returned from an Easter trip to Saint-Tropez -- where he vacationed before with his late wife Nastasha Richardson, who died nearly a month ago after sustaining a head injury in a skiing accident.

Look back at Natasha Richardson's life

They were joined by Natasha's sister Joely and her daughter Daisy, as well as Nastasha's 72-year-old mother, Vanessa Redgrave.

See Us' photo tribute to celebs who have gone too soon

Neeson -- who recently completed filming of the indie drama Chloe (which he was shooting at the time of Natasha's death) -- just signed on for his first new movie role since her passing.

See today's top celeb news photos

He will play Zeus, the king of the gods, in Clash of the Titans. Shooting begins this summer.