Moviegoers still have love for Katherine Heigl!

The Grey -- starring Liam Neeson, Dermot Mulroney and Frank Grillo -- earned $20 million in its opening weekend, bumping Kate Beckinsale's Underworld: Awakening to the No. 2 spot with $12.5 million.

One for the Money, based on the book by Janet Evanovich and starring Heigl, surpassed industry expectations by earning $11.8 million in its opening weekend. The film received a boost in ticket sales thanks to discount pricing from Groupon, though not all vouchers were redeemed.

Red Tails trailed behind in fourth place with $10.4 million, while Man on a Ledge, starring Elizabeth Banks and Sam Worthington, debuted in fifth place with $8.3 million. Summit also offered discounted tickets for Man on a Ledge through Living Social.

Also in the Top 10: Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close (No. 6, $7.1 million), Contraband (No. 7, $6.5 million), The Descendants (No. 8, $6.6 million), Beauty and the Beast 3D (No. 9, $5.3 million) and Haywire (No. 10, $4 million).

