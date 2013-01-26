After one of the most trying (and public) years of her life, Liberty Ross is ready to liberate herself from husband Rupert Sanders. As revealed on Friday Jan. 25, the British model, 34, filed for divorce from the director, 41, after ten years of marriage and two kids (Skyla, 7, and Tennyson, 5). The move (Ross asks for joint custody of the kids, spousal support and attorney's fees) isn't exactly shocking: Despite several amicable meet ups with the kids, the twosome had appeared to be mostly estranged ever since Sanders was caught (in exclusive Us Weekly photos) having a midsummer fling with Kristen Stewart, the 22-year-old star of his Hollywood blockbuster Snow White and the Huntsman.

"This was a long time coming," one source tells Us Weekly, explaining that, in the aftermath of the shocking tryst, Sanders "did want to try to repair the relationship and didn't want a divorce."

Ross, who picked up her life and career in London to move with her husband to Hollywood a couple years ago, "was more than a little upset," adds a second insider. "They gave it a shot for the kids, [but] she was just so angry . . .she's the kind of person who wouldn't really ever get over it."

The stunning brunette, who walked in Alexander Wang's NYC Fashion Show last fall, hinted at changes to come in a confessional video series for the designer. "[This year was] the end of some things and the beginning of something else," she continued. "Beginnings and endings are always really exciting."

By contrast, in the wake of her betrayal (and a very public apology) Stewart mended things with her longtime love Robert Pattinsonl; although the British hunk is now filming in Australia, the Twilight costars were most recently spotted together at a private Golden Globes afterparty in Hollywood Jan. 13.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Liberty Ross, Rupert Sanders Divorce: She Couldn't "Get Over" His Kristen Stewart Affair