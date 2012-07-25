Liberty Ross has probably had better weeks than this one.

The stunning 33-year-old model has been married to director Rupert Sanders for ten years, and the couple share two young kids, aged 7 and 5 -- and their marriage has been put to the ultimate test with news that Sanders, 41, had a shocking fling with his Snow White and the Huntsman star Kristen Stewart, 22.

But just two weeks ago, Ross opened up to YOU Magazine (excerpted on the Daily Mail) about her union with Sanders, one already beset with major challenges.

In the frank interview, Ross admitted that moving from London to Los Angeles as her husband worked on launching his Hollywood directing career was difficult and "isolating."

"I romanticized domesticity for a while, and loved having a shopping list of groceries stuck to the fridge for the first time," Ross said. "But moving here and starting a life all over again was a lot harder than I had anticipated. I just didn’t think it would be as isolating and daunting as it turned out to be."

The stunner added that, with Sanders' hectic schedule, she often felt like a single mom. "I would never say out loud that I am raising my children alone, but a lot of the time it has felt like that."

She landed a small role herself in Snow White, playing the mother of a younger version of Stewart's title character. Exclusive photos in the new Us Weekly, out now, reveal Sanders and Stewart packing on the PDA at various spots in Los Angeles on July 17.

"I went from the glamour of working with Karl Lagerfeld and John Galliano to living on an isolated hilltop, with my husband gone most of the time," Ross said -- but added optimistically that things were looking up in her marriage.

"But that's why everything feels so amazing now. We rode through the really hard times and we stuck it out."

A contrite Sanders released a statement on Wednesday. "I am utterly distraught about the pain I have caused my family," the English director told Us. "My beautiful wife and heavenly children are all I have in this world. I love them with all my heart. I am praying that we can get through this together."

Stewart similarly released her own apology -- giving her most emotional statement yet about love Robert Pattinson.

"I'm deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I've caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected. This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I'm so sorry."

