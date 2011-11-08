NEW YORK (AP) -- A painting by the late pop artist Roy Lichtenstein has sold at auction in New York City for more than $43 million, a world auction record for him.

The 1961 painting is titled "I Can See the Whole Room! ... and There's Nobody in It!" It depicts a man's face peering through a peephole. It sold Tuesday night at a Christie's auction house post-war and contemporary art sale.

Lichtenstein's 1964 painting "Ohhh ... Alright ..." sold for his previous auction record of more than $42 million last November. It's a comic book image of a distressed woman speaking into a telephone.

Lichtenstein was famous for his cartoon-inspired style and along with artists including Andy Warhol and Jasper John helped launch the pop art movement. He died in 1997.