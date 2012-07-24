CHICAGO (AP) -- The man convicted of gunning down the mother, brother and nephew of Jennifer Hudson will spend the rest of his life in prison.

RELATED: Hudson family slayings suspect convicted of murder

A Cook County judge on Tuesday gave William Balfour three life sentences in the 2008 killings. Balfour received 120 years for other charges. Balfour was convicted earlier this year of first-degree murder and other charges.

Hudson, an actress and singer, was in the Chicago courtroom for the sentencing.

RELATED: How Jennifer Hudson's Fiancé Saved Her Life

The sentencing came after Circuit Judge Charles Burns denied a request from Balfour for a new trial.

Balfour faced a mandatory life sentence. Illinois does not have the death penalty.

Balfour was married to Hudson's sister. Prosecutors contend he shot the family members in a jealous rage because she was dating another man.

RELATED: Jennifer Hudson: I Would Love to Have More Children