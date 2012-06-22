Entertainment Tonight.

Scarcely a month after Desperate Housewives aired its final episode, the show's creator, Marc Cherry, and its star, Eva Longoria, have a found a new home with Lifetime for their new series, Devious Maids.

The channel ordered 13 episodes of the show based on a Mexican telenovela about five ambitious maids working for the rich and famous in Beverly Hills.

Lifetime picked up the Cherry/Longoria-produced project after ABC declined to add Devious Maids to its roster during their May upfronts.

Ana Ortiz, Judy Reyes, Grant Show and Susan Lucci are set to star in the soap opera series which will likely debut in early 2013.

