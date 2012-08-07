NEW YORK (AP) -- Judith Light, newly armed with a Tony Award, will be returning to Broadway in a new play by Richard Greenberg.

The Manhattan Theatre Club said Tuesday that the former "Who's the Boss" actress will star alongside Jessica Hecht in "The Assembled Parties." Lynne Meadow will direct.

Previews for the family drama about an affluent Jewish family in Manhattan begin March 19 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on 47th Street, with an opening set for April 17.

Greenberg's other plays include "Take Me Out" and "Three Days of Rain."

Light this summer won a best featured actress in a play Tony for "Other Desert Cities" and she was nominated for "Lombardi." Hecht was recently seen on Broadway starring opposite Jim Parsons in "Harvey."

