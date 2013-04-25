SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A rapper who goes by the name "Lil Danger" faces life in prison without parole after his conviction in a shooting that killed another rapper at an after-concert party at a Spokane hotel.

John Castro was convicted Thursday of second-degree murder in the November 2011 shooting of 21-year-old Jose A. "Junior" Solis, a rapper from Moses Lake.

The 28-year-old Castro has two previous convictions for violent crimes and faces a mandatory life sentence as a three strikes offender.

The Spokesman-Review reports (http://bit.ly/181iyUE ) about a dozen sheriff's deputies lined the courtroom, separating friends and families of Castro and Solis, when the jury returned with the verdict.

___

Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com