Rapper Lil Scrappy has entered a rehabilitation facility to kick his addiction to marijuana.

The hip-hop star, real name Darryl Kevin Richardson II, checked into a treatment center in Atlanta on Thursday and will remain there until a court hearing on June 16.

Earlier this week, it emerged Scrappy voluntarily decided to seek professional help for his habit after he allegedly failed a court-ordered drug test. The 29-year-old stands accused of violating his probation, which stems from a 2008 pot possession charge.

