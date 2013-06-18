NEW YORK (AP) — Lil Wayne says he wasn't intentionally stepping on the American flag when shooting his latest video.

Video of the rapper from his music video shoot for the song "God Bless Amerika" hit the Web on Monday. In it, he appears to be stepping on top of the American flag. But he said in a Facebook post Tuesday the flag on the ground will not appear in the clip.

He writes it was never his intention "to desecrate the flag of the United States of America."

He says the flag will reveal a group of people behind him in the video.

The New Orleans-based rapper says in the statement his environment helped shape the way he views America and his song and video represent the people he grew up with.