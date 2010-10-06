By Jen Odell

With just a few weeks to go before Lil Wayne's scheduled Nov. 4 release from prison, honchos at Cash Money are reportedly planning a "Weezy Weekend" of festivities.

Rumors that the celebration may include a concert at Madison Square Garden prompted MTV's "The Seven" to ask Lil Wayne, in a telephone interview, who his first choice would be for a guest performer.

"Madonna," Wayne said, before busting out into giggles. "That was a joke. It doesn't matter, man, I just want to see the fans and I want them to see me, that's all."

On Monday, Cash Money Records' Bryan "Baby" Williams told MTV that plans are still up in the air, but that the homecoming party is likely to be held in Miami, rather than New York. "We want to see family first," Williams said. "If the concert happens, it happens. But right now, we just want to come home and see our family and party, I think. That's what we gonna do: just come to Miami, and just party for a minute. Work and party and play. Have the whole team out here, and we gonna do it up. Miami is gonna be Weezy world."

In the meantime, Weezy is suffering through his relocation to solitary confinement at Rikers, after having been caught hiding contraband headphones and an MP3 charger.

Speaking with the MTV show, he said that his fans have been key to getting him through his sentence. "I await the mail every day, just to open one up and see what somebody is saying," Lil Wayne said. "Reading the fan mail, man, you never expect what you see when you open those letters. Somebody talking about 'I have this incurable disease, but your music makes me feel like I don't even have a disease.' You can't even believe it."

Lil Wayne, born Wayne Carter, is serving time for charges stemming from a 2007 arrest when a loaded handgun was discovered by police on his tour bus. He began his one-year sentence at Rikers on March 8. His sentence was later reduced for good behavior.