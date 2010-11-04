Lil Wayne spent the first hours of his post-prison freedom having his hair styled.

The rapper was released from New York's Rikers Island jail complex on Thursday morning and was taken to a safe house in the city, where he was reunited with friends and family.

He was then booked into a luxury suite at the New York Palace hotel, where his hairdresser worked on his dreadlocks for several hours.

The rapper is expected to leave New York for Miami, where record label executives are throwing him a welcome home party.