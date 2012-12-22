Lil Wayne has publicly thanked an American soldier who credited the rapper's music with saving his life during a near-death experience in Afghanistan.

Lander Chappell, a Private First Class in the American Army, opened up about a horrifying incident in the war zone when he lost a leg in a roadside bomb attack and revealed singing Lil Wayne's track "Tie My Hands" helped him through the ordeal as he waited for rescue.

The hip-hop star has now acknowledged Chappell's story and thanked him for speaking out. In a post on his Twitter.com page, Lil Wayne writes, "PFC Lander Chappell, I've always known that my musik could change lives but I never knew it could save em as well. Thank u."

